Democrats stand behind Biden public lands pick amid pushback

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West. But Democrats vowed to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised a vote on the Senate floor. Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation. Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.