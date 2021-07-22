Ex-jail medical assistant arrested on sexual assault charges

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former medical assistant at the Allegheny County Jail is facing charges of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault after three female inmates filed complaints about the man. Shiquille Desesso was arrested Thursday and was awaiting arraignment, Allegheny County Police said. Online court information showed the 29-year-old Desesso initially declined a public defender, but no other attorney information was available on the court website. The department did not name the inmates or release details of Desesso’s alleged conduct, but called it “concerning” and described it as “inappropriate touching.”