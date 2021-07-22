EXPLAINER: What is fueling Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ fires?

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of wildfires engulf broad expanses of Russia each year, destroying forests and shrouding territories in acrid smoke. Northeastern Siberia has experienced particularly massive fires this summer amid record-setting heat. Many other regions across the vast country also have battled wildfires. While high temperatures fuel blazes, most are caused by people through acts of arson, illegal timbering or even controlled burns that rage out of control. Meanwhile, the forests that cover huge areas of Russia make monitoring and quickly spotting new fires a daunting task. Critics say the federal agency in charge of monitoring forests from the air is underequipped to survey far-reaching Siberia and Russia’s Far East.