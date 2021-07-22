For South Sudan mothers, COVID-19 shook a fragile foundation

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Even before the pandemic hit, South Sudanese women were accustomed to building lives on the edge of uncertainty. But COVID-19 is shaking that fragile foundation. The country is just a decade old and one of the world’s most difficult places to raise children. Coronavirus has exacerbated hunger and poverty. In 2019, South Sudan received $1.1 billion in humanitarian food aid. Yet faraway donors are turning attention toward their own citizens amid the pandemic. And inflation is hollowing out earnings. Some women are getting jobs outside home for the first time. Paska Itwari Beda became an office-building cleaner; her husband wasn’t paid as a teacher when schools closed. She has five kids under 10 and has become a community role model.