Gov defends agency’s vaccine chief firing, outreach rollback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee is defending his administration’s firing of the state’s vaccination chief and rollback of outreach for childhood vaccines. Lee’s comment marks the first time he’s weighed in publicly on the high-profile firing last week of then-vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus. She has repeatedly said she was terminated to appease some GOP lawmakers who were outraged over state outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations to minors. Lee sidestepped direct questions on why Fiscus was fired, saying Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey never disclosed those reasons to him. Lee encouraged Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 shot amid one of the lowest vaccination rates but continued to stress that it’s a personal choice.