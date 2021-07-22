Governor says his position on voter ID hasn’t changed

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — With talks on wider election-related legislation at a standstill, Gov. Tom Wolf says his position on expanding Pennsylvania’s voter identification requirements hasn’t changed, and that he’s against anything that would “suppress the vote.” When Wolf vetoed a Republican-penned election bill on June 30, he cited a list of reasons, including imposing additional voter ID restrictions. Hours later, at a news conference, he said, “we can have that conversation” about whether Pennsylvania’s existing voter ID requirements are enough. On Thursday, he said, “I’m willing to have a conversation about voting reform. … But if you’re trying to suppress the vote, that’s just a nonstarter for me.”