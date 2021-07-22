Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan LaMarre singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees recovered to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 after blowing a late three-run lead. Gleyber Torres homered and Rougned Odor had a two-run shot for the short-handed Yankees, who have won four straight and nine of 12 heading into a four-game series at AL East-leading Boston. Brooks Kriske pitched a scoreless 10th after the Yankees stranded runners at second and third in the ninth. Philadelphia overcame a 5-2 deficit when it sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth against Zack Britton and Nick Nelson. Torres made an error at shortstop, and the Phillies drew four walks.

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-4 victory. The Diamondbacks won their 30th game of the season against an MLB-worst 68 losses and their fourth in a row to match their season-best winning streak. The game was tied at 4 when Smith greeted reliever Duane Underwood Jr. with his ninth homer into the right-field seats. Brett de Geus got the win despite walking John Nogowski to force in the tying run in the seventh. Joakim Soria retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Vince Williams isn’t sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran linebacker announced his retirement Wednesday on the eve of training camp. The 31-year-old Williams appeared in 121 games for the Steelers after making the team as a sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2013. The Steelers released Williams in a salary-cap move in March — a decision that saved the club $4 million — then re-signed him to a one-year deal a month later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Sam Howell is a Heisman Trophy candidate and the headliner of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s class of experienced returning quarterbacks. Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams return at quarterback with starting experience for 2021, with Duke as the exception. The list of returnees includes Miami’s D’Eriq King, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett as players who ranked among the top 30 in the Bowl Subdivision ranks for passing yardage per game last year. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said during the ACC Kickoff preseason media days that those QBs “are going to be ahead in the ballgame.”