LaMarre’s pinch-hit single lifts Yanks over Phils 6-5 in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan LaMarre singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees recovered to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 after blowing a late three-run lead. Gleyber Torres homered and Rougned Odor had a two-run shot for the short-handed Yankees, who have won four straight and nine of 12 heading into a four-game series at AL East-leading Boston. Brooks Kriske pitched a scoreless 10th after the Yankees stranded runners at second and third in the ninth. Philadelphia overcame a 5-2 deficit when it sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth against Zack Britton and Nick Nelson. Torres made an error at shortstop, and the Phillies drew four walks.