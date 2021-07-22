Skip to Content

NHL roster freeze lifts, flat cap prompts money-saving moves

3:10 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

NHL teams wasted little time making moves once the roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft was lifted. Carolina traded goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit for a third-round pick and the rights to pending free agent Jonathan Bernier. Philadelphia sent second- and seventh-round picks in 2022 to Arizona to take Shayne Gostisbehere. The New York Rangers signed back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract the Lightning could not have afforded. The moves were all consequences of the salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million because of pandemic revenue losses. 

Associated Press

