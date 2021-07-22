Pleasant weather sticks for a bit longer!

Tonight: A few clouds with some areas of fog. Low: 50-56





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Tranquil weather remains this evening with high pressure still holding true. Another great night is ahead of sleeping with the windows open! Lows drop into the 50s again. Sunshine and clouds are on the way Friday and although most of the day and area will be dry, I'm going to keep a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thundershower in the forecast. The chance of rain is less than 20% with highs in the low to mid 70s.



