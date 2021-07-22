Rumble Ponies power past SeaWolves for second-straight win

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton rode two homers, one a grand slam, to take down Erie for the second-straight game.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 6 , SeaWolves - 4

After being down 2-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning David Rodriguez hit a grand slam to take the lead. The Rumble Ponies and SeaWolves both added a run in the eighth inning.

Dustin Beggs went 5.1 innings tonight with two runs on four hits, three strikeouts, and allowed two walks.

Binghamton and Erie continue their series tomorrow night. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.