Safety Town is back, program slots are still available

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Safety Town, a Broome County staple, is back after a break in 2020. The national safety education program has been around since the 1960s.

The summer program is meant for kindergarten and first graders. Some skills acquired by attendees include internet safety, pool safety, stranger danger, poison control, and more.

Experts in these specialty areas come to the site to teach the children the topics and to build community connections.

"They're really at a great age where they can learn these rules and absorb them and kind of become leaders and be able to teach their younger siblings or teach younger kids at school, says Rachel Gallagher, the program coordinator. "Or tell kids on the playground 'maybe you should do this instead of that because I don't want you to get hurt.'"