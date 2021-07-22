The good and bad news surrounding the Delta strain in the Southern Tier



OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County health officials tell 12 News tonight the Delta variant is almost certainly in our area.

While officials said the strain may be more transmissible than the initial COVID strain, there may be some good news as well.

The Tioga County Health Department said Thursday there is some evidence that suggests the Delta strain is less severe than others. Officials did say however this could also have to do with rising vaccination rates.

Besides getting vaccinated, they emphasize there are other things you can do to protect your health.

"Everyday things that we should be doing, getting an adequate night's sleep, not only the number of hours but the quality of our sleep, eating healthy, taking care of ourselves, exercising, staying hydrated, and really just finding a way to manage stress," said Katie Wait, a public health educator for the department.

Wait says based on the CDC's report that Delta is responsible for more than 80% of US cases, so it's safe to assume it's in our local community as well.

The CDC said at least 83% of current COVID cases nationwide can be attributed to the Delta strain, and in places with lower vaccination rates, Wait said that number can be as high as 90%.