Biden stumps for McAuliffe in early test of political clout

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail, leading the kind of rally that was impossible last year because of the pandemic. He spoke Friday before nearly 3,000 people in support of a fellow moderate Democrat whose race for Virginia governor could serve as a test of Biden’s own strength and coattails. Biden motorcaded across the Potomac River to back Terry McAuliffe, a former governor looking for a second term, whose centrist leanings in many ways mirror those of the president. The race is seen as an early measure of voters’ judgment on Democratic control of all branches of the federal government.