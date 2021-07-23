Biden to bring infrastructure sales pitch to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden will head to the Allentown area Wednesday as he fights for passage in the Senate of a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure measure that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with him. The White House is billing Biden’s visit to Macungie as a stop to “emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.” In the Senate, Republicans rejected an effort this week to begin debate on the infrastructure deal. Macungie is near the home of Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted against opening debate. Supporters expect another vote, possibly next week.