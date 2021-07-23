Broome County Fair returns for its 146th year

(WBNG)--The Broome County Fair is set to to kick of their 146th year!

The fair returns after the pandemic canceled the festivities in 2020. Preparations for the fair usually take place about a year in advance but Board President Gary Cornell said the pandemic altered those plans.

"A lot of our events that are coming back in front of the grand stand are the ones that we're signed up for last year," Cornell said. "The only thing was we just really didn't start planning the Fair until April/May for this year which is late."

This year's festivities will run all week long beginning Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Whitney Point Fairgrounds.

"For 146 years right in Whitney Point we've been promoting agriculture and bringing awareness to our community and it's really just about promoting that piece of the agriculture," Board Secretary Jonah Reardon said. "Back in the day, Broome County was one of the leading industries in agriculture so it's exciting to do that while also bringing family fun entertainment."

You can expect all your fair favorites at this year's fair including carnival rides, tractor pulls, and even hot dog pig racing! In addition to rides and fair food, there will be a demo derby, 4-H shows & exhibits, as well as cattle and farm animals.

Parking at the fair is free and admission is free on Tuesday and before noon Wednesday through Friday.

For more information on this year's fair click here.