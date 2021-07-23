Candidate for governor says he did not cause fatal accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Charlie Gerow, a Republican who announced his candidacy for governor last month, says he is cooperating with a police investigation into an accident in which a motorcyclist was killed, and that he didn’t cause it. Pennsylvania State Police have released little information about the accident Wednesday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, saying only that it involved a motorcycle and a car that Gerow has identified as his. Police say the turnpike was closed for seven hours after the accident in the westbound lanes in Chester County. In a statement, Gerow says he “is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause of the accident.”