Coyotes trade Ekman-Larsson to Canucks as NHL trades heat up

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — NHL teams got a jumpstart on making trades in the hours before the first round of the draft. In a blockbuster deal, the Arizona Coyotes dealt captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and restricted free agent forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, two future picks and forwards Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson. The St. Louis Blues also acquired high-scoring forward Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick. Earlier Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers traded the 14th pick and a 2023 second-rounder to the Buffalo Sabres for big defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.