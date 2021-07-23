El Salvador seeks arrest of former president for corruption

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have issued an arrest warrant for former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. The crimes were allegedly committed when Sánchez Cerén was vice-president in the administration of Mauricio Funes from 2009 to 2014. Sánchez Cerén went on to serve as president from 2014 to 2019. Both Funes and Sánchez Cerén are members of the former guerrilla FMLN party. Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said Thursday prosecutors also detained five other former officials of the Funes administration, including cabinet members. He said other suspects are being sought but are believed to have fled abroad.