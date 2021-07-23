Skip to Content

Guatemala anti-corruption prosecutor praised by US ousted

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s attorney general has removed the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity less than two months after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the office’s importance amid a growing push against anti-corruption efforts in the country. A government statement Friday said Attorney General Consuelo Porras removed Juan Francisco Sandoval Friday due to “constant abuses and frequent abuses to the institutionality” of the ministry. Sandoval was a respected anti-corruption prosecutor with a record of pursuing dozens of criminal networks. Together with the former United Nations anti-corruption mission in Guatemala he helped take down former President Otto Pérez Molina and some members of his cabinet on corruption charges.

