Interior secretary visits new public lands HQ in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland paid her first visit to the new Colorado headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management. Her Friday visit to Grand Junction came after its relocation from the nation’s capital by the Trump administration. Haaland said one of her first goals was to consider the well-being of the agency as she considers the future of its headquarters. Proponents of the move called it a reorganization that put agency officials closer to the nearly quarter-billion acres of public lands it oversees. Environmental advocates say it weakened the agency. As a member of Congress, Haaland opposed the move.