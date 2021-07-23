Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Beijing say a man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton. The former member of Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of support for the woman online and criticism of Wu. Police say a man saw rumors about the incident online and contacted the woman and obtained information that allowed him to pretend to be her and ask Wu’s family for money. The announcement said the man tricked both sides, indicating the woman played no part in the fraud.