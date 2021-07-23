GOP officials decry order to yank vote machines over ‘audit’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are criticizing the decision by Pennsylvania’s top election official to decertify the voting machines of a sparsely populated county. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid decertified the voting machines used by Fulton County in the 2020 presidential election after the county disclosed it had allowed a software firm to inspect the machines as part of a post-election assessment. Republican elected officials from that area argued in a news conference on Friday that the decision should be reversed. The software firm that conducted the assessment was not among the state’s certified vendors.