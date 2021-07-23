State Sen. Akshar makes 3 tour stops in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- State Senator Fred Akshar visited small businesses on Friday to offer pandemic relief assistance.

The tour is a part of the senator's tour that will cover Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for the next several months.

Akshar told 12 News that the individual visits were to get personalized information on what the state could do to better assist small businesses.

“In this [State Sen.] position we've always rooted ourselves into listening and to hearing first-hand from people on the ground that are actually living this life every single day," Akshar said.

Today's tour stops included the Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC), Lupo's and Ideal Bowling Center. All three are located in Endicott.

EPAC and Lupo's voiced their concerns of getting an ample amount of employees to return to work, a common theme among small businesses according to Akshar.

“It's incumbent upon us in government to listen to business owners like Mr. Lupo and bring that message back," Akshar said. "Whether it be to Albany or in conversations with our federal partners to do everything we can to get people back into the workforce.”

State Sen. Akshar is still taking meetings with small businesses. To add your business to the tour, visit this website and Ashkar's team will be in contact to schedule a visit.