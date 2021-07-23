Trucks on the Tracks is back August 5!

(WBNG)-- If you missed Trucks on the Tracks earlier this month don't worry they're making a return!

Binghamton's Food Truck Festival will have their second festival of the summer at Lackawanna Train Station on Thursday, August 5.

"We continue to try to enhance the area to show people that we live in a gem of an area," Co-founder Mark Yonaty said. "We want to keep youth and people here and we like to have activities for people to participate in and attend."

Admission for the festival is free to the public. Those attending can expect a variety of food options form local restaurants to food trucks with a live performance from Virgil Cain.

"There's a lot of BBQ in the area so we have three different BBQ food trucks this year," Co-founder Jay Pisculli said. "We also have a vegan food truck, we have some tables set up, there's Thai food, Hispanic food so there is something for everyone."

Trucks on the Tracks kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Organizers say it's best to come with cash because not all vendors accept credit cards and there is not ATM on site.

For more information you can click here.