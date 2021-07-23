Turkey: Boat carrying 45 migrants sinks in Aegean Sea

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says a boat carrying 45 migrants has sunk in the southeastern Aegean Sea and rescue units have been deployed. The ministry tweeted Friday that the boat sunk about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) south of the Greek island of Karpathos. It said two ships and one plane was involved in the rescue attempt. A migration deal between Turkey and the EU was reached in 2016. The agreement helped stem refugee flows. But many still attempt the dangerous sea routes to try and reach one of the Greek islands.