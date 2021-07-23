UN Security Council slams decision to reopen Cyprus suburb

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning the decision by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to reopen a residential section of an abandoned suburb on Friday and is calling for “the immediate reversal” of this unilateral action which could raise tensions on the divided Mediterranean island. A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members at an open meeting Friday reiterated that any attempt to settle any part of the Varosha suburb “by people other than its inhabitants is inadmissible.” Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974, leading to its division into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south.