Vestal graduate takes archery talents to the college level

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For recent Vestal High School graduate Marissa Harding, archery has been a part of her life from a very young age.

"I really like the competition because you have to be on your game to do really well in archery," said Harding. "You don't have other teammates backing you up if you had a bad day."

Harding didn't think about continuing to do archery at the collegiate level until she entered high school.

"The past couple of years I've really gotten into it more and more," said Harding. "I'm like 'Yeah, I really want to do this.'"

Since she was ten years old, Harding has competed all over the country and has won 20 state titles and one national title from the Junior Olympic Archery Development Nationals.

All of those competitions were nerve-wracking at first but the more she competed the more she relaxed.

"I think as I've matured and as I've grown up my nerves have subsided a little bit," said Harding. "I just go and have fun and I don't worry about it as much."

Now that she graduated her next stop is Williamsburg, Kentucky to join the University of the Cumberlands archery team.

"I got in contact with a couple of coaches and explored my options a little bit and picked the college I liked the best," said Harding. "It's really exciting because I've never been on a team before. To be able to have people supporting me 100% of the time is really great."

As she prepares to head to college in the fall, she's excited to continue the journey she's been on for a decade.

"I put a lot of time behind shooting and it feels really good to see all of your hard work pay off," said Harding.