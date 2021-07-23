Visions completes campaign to stop food insecurity

(WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union announced Friday that it has completed its three-month campaign to combat food insecurity.

Visions said it donated more than $2,500 and split it five ways among nonprofit organizations in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey in an attempt to mitigate food insecurity in communities Visions serves.

More than 200 Visions employees participated in the event called the "Anti-Hunger Hames."

Visions’ Community Development Liaison Sarah Parton led the campaign. She said it was "heartwarming" to see Visions staff help the community out.

Parton said she looks forward to Visions' next big project.