Weather remains quiet heading into the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Spot shower east 20%. High of 75 (72-78). Winds out of the north, northwest at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear early. Patchy fog late. Low of 54 (48-55). Winds light.



SATURDAY: Some sunshine during the morning. Gradually increasing clouds throughout the day after 11 AM. Breezy late. High of 80 (77-84). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is going to be a nice end to the work week with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s by this afternoon. Small chance for a spot shower during the afternoon east of I-81.



The weekend will be starting off dry and even with a little bit of sun before clouds take over on Saturday. Overnight into Sunday, a frontal system will bring scattered showers to the region. These showers will linger through much of Sunday along with maybe a rumble of thunder.