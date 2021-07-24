Earworms may be annoying, but may also help process memories

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In the dark corners of the internet hides a playlist of some of the most torturous, addictive music known to man. That’s right, Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple Music all have playlists of “Baby Shark” remixes. Do doo, do do, do do, do. Would you walk 500 miles to get away from that tune? These so-called earworms — gross — are annoying but useful, as new research published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology in June helps illuminate the exact function these loops play.