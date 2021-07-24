Family Fun Day at Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family Fun Day took place at the Ross Park Zoo on Saturday with activities including a magician, juggler, DJ, and ice cream truck!

Broome County Public Health was also there to provide the public with a free Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The event was sponsored by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and the Broome County Democratic Committee.

While no other Family Fun Days are planned yet, officials say they hope that changes soon.

"Right now we have nothing like this in the works," chairperson for Family Fun Day Barbara Mullen said. "This is our first year and we are just thrilled with how many people came out to enjoy the Ross Park Zoo and our local talent."

Festivities ran from 12-3 pm.