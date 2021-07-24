Far-right, other activists march against French virus rules

PARIS (AP) — Far-right activists and members of France’s yellow vest movement are holding protests Saturday against new virus measures. French lawmakers are debating a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and other venues and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. French virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising anew. The government is trying to speed up vaccination to protect vulnerable populations, protect hospitals and avoid new lockdowns. Most French adults are fully vaccinated and polls indicate a majority support the new measures. But not everyone. Last weekend, more than 100,000 people protested around France against the measures.