Few scattered showers and storms tonight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers develop between 9PM-12AM 60%. Showers will be on and off for the rest of the overnight hours. Low of 65 (60-66). Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.



SUNDAY: Scattered showers early between 5-10AM 60%. Dry conditions for much of the say with peeks of sunshine. Few showers and storms possible late 30% PM. High of 82 (78-85). Winds out of the southwest becoming westerly at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early with patchy fog late. Low of 62 (59-65). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Over the last 24 hours, models have pulled back aggressively with the amount of rainfall that the warm front will produce in our area. Now, it seems that there will only be a few scattered showers that move through during the overnight hours. There is still the chance for maybe a rumble of thunder during the morning as the cold front passes through.



Monday will be a nice pleasant day with an ample amount of sunshine. Unfortunately, it seems another wave of energy will make its way into New York by Tuesday afternoon leading to the chance for a few more showers and storms.