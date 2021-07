PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson homered to lead Atlanta to a 15-3 rout of the Phillies. That moves the Bravesback into a tie with Philadelphia for second place in the National League East. The Braves chased struggling Phillies starter Vince Velasquez after 2 1/3 innings and six earned runs.