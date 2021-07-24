Flyers trade Voracek to Blue Jackets, Avalanche sign Makar

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson in the first major trade on the second day of the NHL draft. The deal was straight up, with Voracek returning to the team that drafted him in 2007. It’s Philadelphia’s second major trade in two days after acquiring defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo for two high picks. The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the day by signing top defenseman Cale Makar to a $54 million, six-year contract. Edmonton also completed a $4.4 million, two-year deal with goaltender Mike Smith. More moves are pending in what’s likely to be a busy offseason.