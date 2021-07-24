Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered, Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, and the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Gregory Polanco added an RBI triple for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game skid. It was 3-all when Dominic Leone walked Jacob Stallings leading off the seventh and Kevin Newman reached when shortstop Thairo Estrada’s throw to second was late. After pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo walked, Frazier worked a 2-2 count before Leone threw consecutive pitches well out of the strike zone to force in Stallings. The Pirates added a pair of unearned runs when first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. fumbled a grounder.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1. J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three game losing streak. The Phillies moved ahead of Atlanta into second place in the NL East, four games behind the division-leading New York Mets. Wheeler (8-5) has been stellar at Citizens Bank Park this season, going 5-2 with a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts at the notoriously friendly hitter’s park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers. Buffalo acquired fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers first-round pick hours before the NHL draft. Buffalo also acquired Philadelphia’s second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The trade could be the first of several made by general manager Kevyn Adams, who is also shopping captain Jack Eichel and forward Sam Reinhart. Ristolainen gives the Flyers another right-shot defenseman for their top four after acquiring Ryan Ellis from Nashville last weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State has won four consecutive Big Ten championships. Compiling a short list of schools capable of ending the Buckeyes’ reign starts with Indiana. The Hoosiers rallied from a 28-point deficit to push the Buckeyes hard in a 42-35 loss last season. This year, Indiana will host Ohio State on Oct. 23. The Buckeyes must replace quarterback Justin Fields, who is now in the NFL. There are questions on the offensive line, the defense needs new linebackers and the secondary could use some depth.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten is mostly embracing the idea of a College Football Playoff expansion. Commissioner Kevin Warren has not definitively backed the proposal to grow the CFP from four to 12 teams. Coaches seem to like the idea. Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he likes having a little more wiggle room to get into the field. Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern has some questions, but likes the idea of hosting a playoff game in December in suburban Chicago.