Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

Physicist Steven Weinberg, the 1979 winner of the Nobel prize in physics with two other scientists for their work unlocking mysteries of tiny particles, has died at 88. Spokesperson Christine Sinatra at the University of Texas at Austin says Weinberg died Friday at a hospital in Austin. He had taught at the University of Texas since 1982. Weinberg was awarded the Nobel prize with scientists Abdus Salam and Sheldon Lee Glashow for their individual contributions to the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles. Scientists have praised that work for furthering mankind’s understanding of the universe.