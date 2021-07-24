Skip to Content

Police: SUV hits trooper, 3 firefighters on I-76; 1 dead

1:34 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a firefighter struck along with two other firefighters and a state trooper as they were responding to a crash on Interstate 76 in suburban Philadelphia. State police say emergency responders were called shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to a collision involving two cars in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. Police said the trooper was speaking with one of the drivers when a sport utility vehicle drove up on the right shoulder and hit the trooper and three firefighters as well as one of the cars. 

Associated Press

