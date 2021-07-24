Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni leads Eagles into camp

Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni and a young staff lead a rebuilding club with low expectations into training camp. The Eagles are coming off a four-win season that led to Doug Pederson getting fired three years after guiding the team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Like Pederson, Sirianni is a first-time head coach. He has talented players on the roster who haven’t lived up to their potential yet. There’s plenty of question marks starting with whether Jalen Hurts can be the answer at quarterback following the departure of Carson Wentz.