Rumble Ponies defeat SeaWolves in comeback fashion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies used runs late in the game to seal the win over the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 14, (27-41), SeaWolves - 13 (39-32)

The SeaWolves had an 11-8 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning before the Rumble Ponies would plate six runs to take the lead. Brett Baty went 4-4 tonight and almost hit for a cycle.

Cole Gordon got the start tonight going four innings with four strikeouts, eight runs on eight hits and allowed three walks.

Binghamton and Erie close out the series tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.