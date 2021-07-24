Buffalo Sabres deal Ristolainen to Flyers for 1st-round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers. Buffalo acquired fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers first-round pick hours before the NHL draft. Buffalo also acquired Philadelphia’s second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The trade could be the first of several made by general manager Kevyn Adams, who is also shopping captain Jack Eichel and forward Sam Reinhart. Ristolainen gives the Flyers another right-shot defenseman for their top four after acquiring Ryan Ellis from Nashville last weekend.