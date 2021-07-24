Second annual American Deck Builders Golf Tournament teed off Saturday

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Despite the rain the last few weeks, golfers couldn't have asked for a better day for the second annual American Deck Builders golf tournament.



This is the second year in a row this golf tournament has been held, even with Covid restrictions in place last year.



"This year it's nice, we can have people a little more interactive," golf tournament organizer Kristy Topa said. "We can have people mixing and mingling and it's much better this year for sure."

While it was all-day fun for those involved, the tournament has a deeper meaning behind it.

"We wanted to put something together in memory of my father Craig Lawrence and my aunt Karen Topa," Ashley Lawrence. "My dad used to golf a lot and he used to be in a league up here and we had been talking about it for a few years and we finally decided to put it together."

Craig died back in 2013 after a fight with cancer, and Karen in 2019, but now their memories will live on with the annual tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament fund scholarships that go to four high school students in our area for a trade school; two are from Chenango Valley and the other two are from Chenango Forks.



"It meant a lot, it'll help out a lot with school and it opens a lot of opportunities," scholarship recipient Clayton Wrighter said.

While putting on the tournament, both the Topa and Lawrence families say they can't thank the community enough for its support.



"We know that my dad and my aunt Karen are looking down on us and smiling with pride in everything that we're doing in honor of them, and we can't thank everyone for the support they're given us," Lawrence said.



"We appreciate everyone's support that's for sure, it's humbling to see this many people come out for our family members who had passed," Topa said.