Shooting in Albany wounds 3, killing 1, police say

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) --Police say a burst of gunfire has killed one person and wounded two others people in Albany.

The Albany Police Department says officers got a call about shots being fired around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at Third and Oak Streets. They found 30-year-old Rashad Nicholson in the roadway with gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center, where staffers told police that two other gunshot victims had shown up.

Investigators determined that the two were wounded in the same shooting as the man found on Third Street.

No arrests have been made so far as police continue to investigate.