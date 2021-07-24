Steelers’ T.J. Watt focused on football, not contract status

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is entering the final year of his contract, but the two-time All-Pro said he never gave any thought to holding out in hopes of reaching a long-term deal. Watt seeks to build on a season when he led the league with 15 sacks and finished as the runner-up for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Team officials have previously communicated interest in signing Watt, but per a longstanding team policy, the Steelers don’t negotiate contracts once the regular season begins.