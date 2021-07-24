Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney have the most unlikely of partnerships. The two longtime political adversaries have joined forces to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi tapped Cheney to join the committee that will hold its first hearing next week. Rarely has there been a meeting of the minds like this — two of the strongest women on Capitol Hill, partisans at opposite ends of the political divide. They share a belief that the truth about the insurrection must come out and those responsible held accountable.