With workers in high demand, teenagers are filling the void

PITTSBURGH (AP) — As businesses have taken “closed indefinitely” signs out of their windows and reopened their doors, the landscape of a post-pandemic workforce is changing and depending on an unexpected demographic — teens. Teenagers have become one of the largest segments of the working population. Desiree Singleton, owner of Harvest Moon Coffee & Chocolates in Tarentum, has a staff of workers ages 16 to 25. Courtney Collins, 19, has been in the workforce since age 15. She is still employed with the catering company she started with but two years ago picked up a second job at a diner before finding work at Harvest Moon when the shop opened.