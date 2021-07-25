Dressel wins US Olympic swimming gold; Aussie beats Ledecky

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel got started on his quest for six gold medals in swimming, while Katie Ledecky found herself in a very unusual position: Second place. Dressel led off an American victory in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics. That eased a bit of the U.S. sting from Ledecky’s first Olympic loss. Australia’s Terminator, Ariarne Titmus, lived up to her billing when she chased down Ledecky in the 400 freestyle to win one of the most anticipated races of the Summer Games. Ledecky settled for the silver.