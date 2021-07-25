Broome County Special Investigations Task Force arrests 1 after executing narcotics warrant

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Friday where the team located a number of illegal substances, weapons, and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation took place at 145 Atwell Hill Rd. in Windsor. Police arrested Shawn M. McCabe for possession of the following:

16.64 Ounces of Methamphetamine

A quantity of Fentanyl

A quantity of miscellaneous narcotic pills

Approximately $18,792 in suspected drug sale proceeds

Scale and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging

Narcotics for sale

12-gauge shotgun

Marlin Model 9-9mm rifle

High capacity ammunition magazine

DPMS Panther Arms .223/5.56 mm model A-15 rifle

McCabe is being held at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility where he has been charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, Class A-II Felony,

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Class B Felony,

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, Class D Felonies

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance, 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanors,

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd Degree, Class A Misdemeanors.

The Task Force says it was assisted on scene by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

McCabe is currently being held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility pending arraignment at the CAP arraignment court.