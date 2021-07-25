TOWN OF WESTFORD (WBNG) -- The New York State Police are investigating a fatal skydiving incident in Otsego County.

Friday at approximately 9 A.M. State Police responded to the call of a skydiving incident where someone had died in the Town of Westford near County Highway 34.

Police say an investigation found that a parachute malfunction at the time of the skydive killed 59-year-old Karen Bernard of Florida.

State police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.